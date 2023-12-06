In a year long deal, Brew York's logo will feature on the back of the players' warm-up shirts as well as becoming the premier host partner for the club's exclusive members only society, the "White Rose Club".

Last season, York RLFC partnered with the brewery to create a line of beers available in two varieties 'Knights' and 'Valkyrie'.

Following the success of the beer launch, the company will continue to provide the beers on tap from the bar in the LNER lounge and in cans at various outlets throughout the city.

Founded in 2016 by founders Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham, the local beer company brews all of its craft beers in York to be consumed in venues across Yorkshire including York, Pocklington and Leeds.

Wayne said: "We are really excited to be working even closer with the Knights and the Valkyrie for the 2024 season.

"Having started our relationship by brewing the club beers this year, we can't wait to become an official club partner and support both teams in the new season."

York RLFC chairman, Clint Goodchild, added: "We are extremely pleased to be expanding our relationship with Brew York in the 2024 season.

"As two local brands in the business of celebration and entertainment, we are a natural pairing.

"I am excited to see the growth of our relationship."