Aldwark Manor Estate has already spent £18million upgrading the site but plans to spend millions more with further improvements in its spa, conference facilities and in extra bedrooms.

The new fine dining restaurant – Chartwell – will offer tasting menus boasting locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, classically and accurately cooked, promising an exceptional and memorable dining experience.

A team of chefs will deliver British cuisine with a modern Savoy twist, influenced by French chef, restaurateur and writer, August Escoffier. The menu will feature a diverse array of dishes designed to cater to a variety of palates.

READ MORE:

Hotel bosses say Chartwell’s design will be “breathtakingly glamorous.”

In addition to the main restaurant, there’ll be a mezzanine floor offering an “opulent” private dining room, a speakeasy, and bespoke wine tasting room where guests can enjoy wines “of the highest quality and rarest vintage.”

The news of the details about Chartwell come as the hotel has welcomed a new Executive Head Chef, Chris O’Callaghan, who has an impressive background in the hospitality world, working for many Michelein-starred restaurants.

Chris joins from the Holbeck Ghyll Country House Hotel, where he was head chef. Before then, he had similar roles with the Chatsworth and Devonshire Group at Bolton Abbey, Goldsborough Hall at Knaresborough, the Castle Dairy at Kendal, and the Linthwaite House Hotel, Cumbria.

He has also worked at Gravetye Manor in Sussex, L’Ortolan in Berkshire, The Ledbury in London, Heston Blumental’s The Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire, and Midsummer House, Cambridge.

Chris promises to lead the kitchen teams at Aldwark Manor Estate to new heights.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Aldwark Manor Estate. The owners are investing heavily in the hotel to ensure we can continue to deliver excellence.

"We can’t wait to introduce this exceptional dining experience to our guests which will capture 1940s glamour whilst bringing the individuality and ‘never ordinary’ stamp that you’d expect from our wonderful estate.

"We’re also delighted to welcome Chris O’Callaghan as our new Executive Head Chef and there’s no doubt that Chartwell will put Aldwark Manor Estate on the foodie map.”

Chris O’Callaghan said: “I’m thrilled to have joined the team at Aldwark Manor Estate. I’ve come on board at a time when the hotel has many ambitious and inspirational plans and I look forward to helping create a unique fine dining offering for people in Yorkshire, that those further afield will want to make a special trip to visit.”

Chartwell will enhance Aldwark Manor Estate’s existing dining and bar offerings of two other restaurants, Elements and Bunkers, and the Squadron Bar.

For more information on Aldwark Manor Estate visit https://www.aldwarkmanorestate.co.uk/