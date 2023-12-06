The Star Inn at Harome featured in the top list by the Michelin Guide alongside the likes of The Barn in Aughton and The Coach in Marlow.

The guide offers “more affordable ways to enjoy fabulous cooking” and “memorable dishes” at some of the finest Michelin star restaurants around, as these special experiences can sometimes come at a price.

The Michelin Guide adds: “Lunch is often the key to good value dining, but sometimes dinner just feels like more of an event, a proper night out.

“So, here's our selection of the cheapest dinner menus available at Michelin Star restaurants.”

You can see the full guide for the cheapest Michelin star restaurants for dinner here.

Location: High Street, Harome, YO62 5JE

The Michelin Guide comments: “The best cooking is so often dependent on using the freshest, most local produce available.

“They know this at Andrew Pern’s flagship operation, which is why they aim to offer a market menu alongside their extensive à la carte and tasting menus.

The Star Inn at Harome could be the ideal evening out for your next celebration (Image: Tripadvisor)

“It’s brilliant value too, letting you try the flavoursome, ingredient-led cooking at a lower price point.

“The place itself is hugely characterful, having been lovingly restored following a fire in 2021.”

It adds: “Despite a fire in 2021, Andrew Pern’s 14C thatched inn still oozes all of its original charm and character, with its low ceilings, Robert ‘Mouseman’ features and some charred beams left in situ in a nod to its life story.

“Head Chef Steve Smith’s cooking has a classical base with modern overtones, and Yorkshire leads the way in rich, gutsy, flavour-driven dishes, with fish coming from Whitby, game from the Moors and vegetables plucked from the kitchen garden.

“Relax on the terrace, then stay over in one of the individually styled bedrooms; one boasts a snooker table, another, a piano.”

On Tripadvisor, The Star Inn at Harome has a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 1,006 reviews.

One recent visitor posted: “I enjoyed The Star so much I had to return twice in my recent visit to North Yorkshire.

“The food was imaginative, beautifully presented and really tasty. Gluten-free options were well integrated. The service was not only superb, it was warm and enjoyable.

“I have eaten at various Michelin-star places in London and the Cotswolds. What makes The Star shine is its ability to be popular with locals and visitors alike.

“There is a Yorkshire warmth throughout and generosity. The team clearly do a great job to create such an atmosphere and quality of food. Thank you and keep shining!”

Three courses on the market menu (availability dependent on produce) cost £30.