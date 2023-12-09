Dear King Charles, please ignore Scott Marmion’s irresponsible view that “….this planet belongs to all of us and we can do what we want with it.”

We most certainly cannot do what we want with it.

I do not want runaway climate change; does anyone?

Unless we significantly change our ways, climate change will probably kill off the human race within the next 100 to 200 years.

The science is absolutely clear. We must act now. Does Scott Marmion really want us to fry in our beds?

Dear King Charles, please continue attending COP meetings and keep reminding the worlds’ leaders that we have only a few years left to save humanity from a cataclysmic end.

Tell them that there are no easy solutions so we will all, including the Royal Family, have to accept tediously restrictive limitations on our present carefree lifestyle.

I therefore ask you to lead from the front, just as your grandfather did in the Second World War. Hire a statistician to measure the royal carbon footprint and publish it monthly.

To show us you mean business, please start by getting rid of those helicopters you royals like to whizz around in.

We need to see significant changes to the royal lifestyle.

Quentin Macdonald,

Manor Farm,

Church Lane,

Nether Poppleton,

York

---

What is your view?

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

Not berry good news for the environment

OVER the past few years, many of us have moved away from wasteful single-use items and moved to more recycling and renewable goods.

Single-use plastic bags are discouraged with a charge made for their purchase.

Plastic food containers are rapidly being replaced by biodegradable containers and often wooden knives and forks are available as well as takeaway drinks being served in paper cups.

But the thing that annoys me particularly at this time of year are the plastic berries and fruits in wreaths.

I realise the majority are imported but this year we have a surplus of real berries - nature's bounty - and yet many people are adorning front doors with wreaths with plastic fruits and berries which is disgusting.

Real fruits and berries are better than artificial ones and better for the environment

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Stop the world...

NOT-so-smart meters are in the news again. It begs the question , Which “clever clogs” invented the pesky things?

It triggers a feeling expressed in that Anthony Newley hit song of 60 years ago, Stop the World I Want to Get Off!

Are the ‘smart Alec’ meters of the energy supply world the equivalent of the HS2 of the rail transport world?

When will the habit of the powers-that-be of inflicting new technologies on the populace moderate as they so often complicate and slow down life, surely the opposite of what was intended.

At present I’m 37th in the queue and that tune is driving me mad!

I confess I’m using a device for compiling and communicating this diatribe, but I was sad to recently decommission my semaphore flags (though you should see my duvet cover).

Worryingly, we’ve probably seen nothing yet with AI in the offing.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York