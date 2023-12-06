The West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has formed a 'strategic partnership' with LOCALiQ, which offers digital marketing services and publishes local news brands such as the York Press and its sister title the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

The move aims to promote the services of the Chamber across the region and to enable it’s members to market their business through the goods and services both have to offer.

Both parties say this is a perfect business to business partnership as both organisations already work closely together.

LOCALiQ sales director Steve Lowe is a leading member of the chamber's West Yorkshire leadership group and also a member of the BAME committee with the chamber too.

In 2024 together they will highlight the positive B2B activities taking place, promote the services they both offer to help local businesses across all aspects of running a local business from finance advice, legal advice, start up support and skills and training which the chamber specialises.

With LOCALiQ, an award-winning marketing company, offering advise and guidance around all things marketing including websites, generating leads, enquiries and awareness using digital media, news websites, magazines, and networking events.

James Mason CEO of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber said: "The chamber and the titles LOCALiQ manage have been proud champions of the region’s business community for centuries.

“This partnership will allow us to take our convening powers and reach to a how new level”

Steve Lowe, Sales Director at LOCALiQ in Yorkshire said: "Both organisations are focused on supporting local business to grow, we offer very different support and combined we can provide great advice to what a large, small or start up business needs to grow."

LOCALiQ whose news brands include the Telegraph & Argus, The York Press, Craven Herald and more, also publish two B2B business magazines in the region covering Bradford and York.

LOCALiQ also organises the business awards in Bradford and York, the latter of which was successfully held last week at the Knavesmire, as well as being a fully integrated digital marketing business.

The West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce exists to support local business.

It's adds its mission is to be recognised as an essential part of growing businesses by sharing opportunities, knowledge, and expertise, with a strong business voice influencing decision makers at all levels.

As accredited members of the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC), it has been supporting business for over 150 years.