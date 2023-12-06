The incident took place outside York Minster at about 11am on Saturday, October 21.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeman said: "It involved a suspect, who is believed to be a man, removing a lock and stealing a pedal bike."

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as it’s believed that they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230200188 when passing on information.