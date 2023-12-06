THIEVES have struck outside York Minster.
The incident took place outside York Minster at about 11am on Saturday, October 21.
A North Yorkshire Police spokeman said: "It involved a suspect, who is believed to be a man, removing a lock and stealing a pedal bike."
READ NEXT:
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as it’s believed that they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Burrows.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230200188 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article