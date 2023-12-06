A launch of new programmes takes place at the Priory Street Centre and is free to attend.

The new business support programmes are free as they are fully-funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda that provides £2.6billion of funding across the nation for local investment by March 2025.

The event will open with a welcome from the council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport and Economy, Cllr Pete Kilbane.

Representatives from each of the newly-launched programmes, as well as City of York Council, will take the stage to tell businesses about the support they will be offering in the months and years ahead.

The programmes include Start & Grow - York, provided by Momentic, which offers support to start-ups and businesses in their first stages of development, helping them assess their self-employment readiness and providing bespoke advice on topics including marketing, social media and web design.

IGNITE Your Social Enterprise is provide by Quantum Vantage and gives non-profits and social enterprises an extra boost through a programme of outreach, practical workshops, 1-2-1 support and coaching to help social enterprises secure investment, grow their delivery and scale their business.

Innovate York is provided by the University of York and is a package of tailored workshops and specialist masterclasses for entrepreneurs and businesses in the City of York.

The University will also deliver the ‘Women in Innovation’ Programme, supporting the city’s female-led businesses to realise their innovation potential.

Decarbonising the business base in York, provided by Green Economy, offers expert advice and access to innovative technologies, in order to reduce businesses’ carbon footprints, identify and realise cost savings, improve efficiency and support the transition to greener, more sustainable business models.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Deputy Leader of City of York Council and Executive Member for Transport and Economy, said: “We’ve committed in our council plan for the next four years, One City for All, to deliver a fair, thriving, green economy that works for all. The programmes we’re launching through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will be vital in helping us achieve this ambition.

“As a business owner, I know that the success of our local businesses is key to making our city an even better place to live and work by growing the economy, creating well-paid jobs and making the most of our highly-skilled workforce.”

“I’d encourage organisations of all shapes and sizes to take this opportunity to find out more about these fantastic support programmes which will help bring about a bright future for our city’s businesses.”