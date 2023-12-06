On Tuesday, November 7, at about 12.30pm, North Yorkshire Police said that several dental products were removed from a supermarket without paying.

The incident took place at the Co-Op in the Market Place in Pickering, and police say the suspect is believed to be a woman.

READ NEXT:

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230211926 when passing on information.