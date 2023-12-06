The Millie Wright Charity Winter Ball was held on Saturday, November 25, at York Racecourse.

It remembered Millie Wright and Peter Woodmansey.

Millie died in 2021 aged 13 due to an underlying auto-immune health condition.

Peter was a former Bootham school student who died in 2020 aged 17 after a short battle with leukaemia.

Millie Wright and Peter Woodmansey (Image: Supplied)

Over £23,000 was raised at the ball for the Millie Wright Children’s Charity and towards a project in memory of Peter at Leeds Children’s Hospital, where he and Millie received treatment.

Millie Wright Children’s Charity was launched in May 2022 by Ceri and Nigel Wright in memory of their daughter.

Amy Garcia and Stuart Paver at the ball (Image: Paul Oscar Photography)

It provides practical, emotional and mental health and wellbeing support for children and their families throughout their stay in hospital.

The 275 guests included volunteers, trustees, NHS staff, patient families and supporters of the charity.

Casino at The Millie Wright Children's Winter Ball (Image: Paul Oscar Photography)

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is a patron of the charity and said the ball was an “incredible” event.

“I’ve seen first-hand what a difference the charity is making and the impact their work is having on families and children in hospital,” he said.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is a patron of the Millie Wright Children’s Charity (Image: Paul Oscar Photography)

Stuart Paver is a trustee of the charity and chairman of Pavers.

He said: “I was sat in the audience at the Winter Ball last year completely unaware I was going to get another job and become a trustee.

“I really didn’t understand two children with life threatening conditions and their families in the same hospital could have a completely different experience and it was something I wanted to help eradicate.

The Millie Wright Children's Charity Winter Ball 2023 (Image: Paul Oscar Photography)

“As a charity we rely entirely on the kindness and generosity of individuals, groups and organisations.

“Your support, no matter the form, can have a profound impact.”

The Millie Wright Children’s Charity is based at Leeds Children’s Hospital and recognised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Its current initiatives include #feedtheparents which helps parents and carers access free food and drinks so they do not have to leave their child’s bedside.

The charity has been advocating nationally for parents to be fed in hospital since being founded.

Its Saturday Suppers and Stocking the Parent's Kitchens initiatives have been met with high praise from parents and nursing staff.

A spokesperson for the charity said it recognises the “strain and uncertainty” that comes with having a seriously ill child in hospital and is an advocate of mental health and wellbeing.

The charity has employed its first Family Support Worker to provide much needed help and support for parents.

It also supports the activities of the hospital play team, bringing much needed normality to the lives of these, often long-stay, patients.

For more information about the Millie Wright Children’s Charity and to support its work visit: www.millieschildrenscharity.org