The trailblazing distillery’s inaugural whisky, First Edition – Fruit + Spice, is the first release in its Expedition Series.

The distillery, located on Stillington Road, Sutton-on-the-Forest, says every energy-related greenhouse gas emission from its production has been removed from the atmosphere.

Released to the general public on Monday morning, all bottles were sold within ten minutes.

The whisky is the result of six years’ dedication to sustainability, including carbon footprint reduction, and is 27 years ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 net-zero target.

Just 589 bottles were produced from a vatting of whisky from six small oak casks.

Cooper King’s First Edition (48.1% ABV), dubbed ‘a journey of discovery through the finest casks in the warehouse’, benefits from hand-mashed, floor-malted heritage grains, which were copper pot distilled, matured and bottled at the distillery.

The handcrafted whisky offers notes of dried citrus and golden syrup, with soft malt and warming spice.

Reinforcing the sustainability credentials of the single malt are its lightweight bottles made from 55 per cent recycled glass, biodegradable cellulose tampers, innovative stoppers derived from renewable sugar cane and labels printed on FSC-certified paper, designed by Yorkshire-based designer James Everitt.

Cooper King Distillery has been powered by 100 per cent renewable energy since distillation began in 2018, as well as investment in energy efficiency, including a pioneering insulating paint, developed for NASA, which coats the custom-built 900-litre Tasmanian copper pot still, achieving a 21 per cent reduction in energy use.

The self-built, award-winning distillery will donate £5 from every bottle of the First Edition (and future releases) to Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT) to fund life-changing apprenticeships for young people in rural areas, to help protect vital UK habitats.

Work undertaken by apprentices includes restoring and protecting precious habitats, including Yorkshire peatlands, to safeguard natural carbon storage. Cooper King aims to raise £17,250 for YDMT in the next 12 months.

Dr Abbie Jaume, co-founder, Cooper King Distillery, called the release ‘a huge milestone’.

“The entire Cooper King team is committed to producing sustainable spirits distilled with craftsmanship, honesty and adventure. We hope our First Edition whisky release inspires other distilleries to invest in their own journey to net zero, so we can all play our part in decarbonising the spirits industry.”

First Edition follows the release of an exclusive whisky bottling from Cask No. 1, which was rewarded to Cooper King’s Founders’ Club members, who were instrumental in the distillery’s crowdfunding journey. A second release is due in Spring 2024. For details go to: cooperkingdistillery.co.uk.