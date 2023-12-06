Sponsored by CITB, the Apprentice of the Year Award celebrates the achievements of all apprentices within the woodworking sector, with the judges searching for a high quality of work that meets quality targets and standards.

His employer praised Harrison as an outstanding, committed, and hardworking staff member.

The judges praised Harrison as “a star”, whose “commitment to training is excellent”.

Harrison was excited to win and added: “Working at Houghtons of York has been an incredible experience that has allowed me to develop my skills on a wide variety of bespoke joinery production and site installation work.

"Woodworking and joinery is a diverse and rewarding industry, and for anyone considering a career in the craft, I would highly recommend an apprenticeship to help you start your career!”