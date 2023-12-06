Police in Scarborough have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after graffiti was spray painted on the shutters of a business in East Pier in the town at about 1am on Sunday (October 29).

A police spokesman said: "Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the person in the image as it’s believed that they will have information which can help the investigation.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Henderson."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230205508 when passing information.