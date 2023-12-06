The Environment Agency has said flooding is expected for riverside properties alongside the river Ouse.

Along the river, the Viking Recorder is registered at a high state of 3.03m. Further down the river, the Foss Barrier recorder has also recorded a high level of 7.94m.

Flooding at Queen's Staith this morning (December 6) (Image: Harry Booth)

As the week progresses, heavy rain is set to hit York at about 7.30am on Thursday (December 7).

Rainfall levels are expected to peak at 4-8mm per hour, winds are also forecasted to reach 35mph in York, at just after midday tomorrow (December 7).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Warnings are expected to be updated and further warnings issued through this week so it is best to keep up to date with the forecast in your area."