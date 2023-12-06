FLOOD warnings are in place after heavy rain and snow cause river levels to rise in York.
The Environment Agency has said flooding is expected for riverside properties alongside the river Ouse.
Along the river, the Viking Recorder is registered at a high state of 3.03m. Further down the river, the Foss Barrier recorder has also recorded a high level of 7.94m.
As the week progresses, heavy rain is set to hit York at about 7.30am on Thursday (December 7).
Rainfall levels are expected to peak at 4-8mm per hour, winds are also forecasted to reach 35mph in York, at just after midday tomorrow (December 7).
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Warnings are expected to be updated and further warnings issued through this week so it is best to keep up to date with the forecast in your area."
