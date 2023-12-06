They are being put on urinal mats in pubs, restaurants, shops, hotels, sports stadiums and workplaces as a way to drive up early detection of the disease.

The NHS in England is putting the message “Blood in your pee? Contact your GP practice” on the mats, the PA News Agency reports.

It has teamed up with P-Wave, a urinal products brand, to deliver the message.

The mats will hopefully encourage men to get symptoms of kidney, bladder and prostate cancer checked out (Image: Dave Poultney/PA Wire)

The initiative is a way of urging men to seek help for the major symptoms of bladder, kidney and prostate cancer.

NHS urge men to 'get checked out early' for cancer signs

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England national clinical director for cancer, discussed how it was important to get any "unusual" changes looked at by your GP.

He went on to say: “Having blood in your pee – even just once – shouldn’t be ignored because it can be a sign of cancer, so it needs to be checked out by your GP team.

“Cancer survival is at an all-time high, and we’re seeing more cancers than ever before being picked up at an early stage – and this partnership with P-wave is just one of the many ways we are helping people to be aware of possible cancer symptoms.

Peeing very often can be a sign of certain cancers (Image: Dave Poultney/PA Wire)

“While this initiative is about helping men to spot the signs of cancer, everyone needs to be more aware.

“Please look for any changes that may be unusual for you and get checked out early. It could save your life.”

Common symptoms of bladder, kidney and prostate cancer include peeing very often, a sudden need to pee or a burning sensation when peeing.

People should also seek help if they have difficulty peeing, a lump or swelling in the back, under the ribs, in the neck, or pain at the side between the ribs and the hip.