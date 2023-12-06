The county's police say emergency services have been dealing with a serious incident at a bridge over the A19 at South Kilvington near Thirsk.

A police spokesman said: "A passing motorist dialled 999 at 11.35pm on Tuesday (December 5) after seeing a person on the wrong side of the railings.

"Police quickly closed the road in both directions between the A170 Sutton Road Bridge and the A168 with assistance from National Highways.

"Fire and rescue and ambulance crews were also alerted to the scene to support the operation.

"At around midnight, a woman fell from the bridge onto the road resulting in serious injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene including from air ambulance medics.

"The woman was then taken by land ambulance to hospital. At this stage, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"This stretch of the A19 reopened in both directions at around 1.45am on today (December 6)."

Witnesses to the incident or motorists with dashcams footage on the A19 at South Kilvington between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4. Please quote reference 12230231105 when providing details.