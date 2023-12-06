As The Press reported yesterday (December 5), the crash closed the A64 near Hopgrove on the outskirts of the city at about 3.05pm at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane.

It involved a blue Mazda 2 car that was travelling on Common Lane towards the A64, and a blue DAF horse box heading westbound on A64 from Malton towards York.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the front seat passenger was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary in a critical condition. More details will be added once next of kin have been informed about the death.

“The driver of the DAF horse box, a woman in her fifties from the Leeds area, has minor injuries.

“Two horses in the vehicle had to be treated by a vet for minor injuries.”

The stretch of road reopened just before 9pm following the police collision investigation at the scene, the safe recovery of both vehicles and debris cleared from the highway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation.

If you can help, email Ben.Prosser-Waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask Ben Prosser-Waite. Please quote reference number 12230230786 when providing details.