North Yorkshire Police have shared the CCTV still after soft drinks and deodorant were stolen from a store in York, in September.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230176306 when passing on information.