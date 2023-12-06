Developers Alfa Homes want to convert the historic Castle Howard Ox in Townend Street, which has been empty for seven years into student flats.

Similar plans were refused by City of York Council two years ago on the grounds that the site had not been adequately marketed and the site was the loss of a community facility.

“The replacement of a public house with student accommodation would not make a positive contribution to a sustainable community,” a report prepared for next Tuesday’s planning committee said.

The report by council planning staff also note objections from Guildhall Planning Panel, saying it offers little outside space for its residents.

“The number of rooms is an overdevelopment and will put a strain on local resources,” the panel added.

Five objections were also received from neighbours who noted the price of the 1830s-built pub had increased from £250,000 to £400,000 and then £600,000, so no-one would want to buy it as a pub.

They also said the proposed conversion, with some changes to the building, were a “very intensive use of space” and the scheme was “overdevelopment, cramped and poorly laid out.”

The report said Star Pubs & Bars had previously acquired the site in August 2017, who then closed the pub on completing the sale, before putting it on the market in November 2018.

Council planners say no financial information concerning the profitability of the pub was submitted.

The sale attracted more than 80 enquiries, with 12 bids received, but none were to keep it as a pub. All were from developers or investors.

The applicant (Alfa Homes) bought the pub in May 2019 and after its plans were refused in 2021 began marketing the site again. But the higher price of £450,000 and then £600,000, coupled with a worsening building condition questions whether such values are realistic.

A couple of offers have recently been for pub use but they were rejected as they were for £250,000.

The report concludes the proposed development is in a sustainable location and would preserve a heritage asset in a conservation area. It would also meet a demand for such flats.

However, planners repeated the earlier reasons for refusal, saying local and national planning policies were not met.

“The local planning authority are not convinced that the site has been reasonably marketed and as such there is insufficient evidence to demonstrate that the facilities no longer serve a community function and demonstrably cannot be adapted to meet other community needs or are surplus to requirements. Neither has it been sufficiently demonstrated that the facilities are no longer financially viable with no market interest.

“The proposed development will therefore result in the unacceptable loss of a community facility and employment land that would help to meet the day-to-day needs of the local community.”