Pupils in Year 7 at Huntington School have designed more than 200 Christmas cards, which are set to be distributed to the elderly clients of Radfield home care.

The Christmas card designs cover a range of festive themes, from traditional winter scenes to modern and creative interpretations of the holiday spirit.

Ed Gill, director at Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale, said: "This year’s partnership with Huntington School has been marvellous to get so many people involved and have such bespoke take on Christmas cards for our clients."

Paula Edward’s, PA to the head teacher at Huntington School, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Radfield Home Care for this heart warming project.

"Our students have embraced the opportunity to spread joy to the elderly members of our community, and we believe this experience will be rewarding for both the students and the recipients of their beautiful Christmas cards."