An inquest heard prison staff found Lukasz Dawid Lukasik unresponsive and clearly dead in his cell in HMP Hull at about 5am, 13 days after he pleaded guilty to his actions against his parents.

Pathologist Christopher Johnson concluded that he had been dead for at least 30 minutes and probably “considerably longer”.

The jury at the Hull inquest were shown a note on a piece of card in his cell saying “bye, bye everyone” and told that Lukasik had been alone in the cell since lock-up the previous evening.

They heard that health staff had assessed his mental state on arrival in prison and found nothing that caused them concern and that his behaviour in the months that followed did not give prison staff concern about his well-being.

The jury returned a finding that he had committed suicide and decided that staff in the prison could not have foreseen his actions.

The jury was not aware of the nature of Lukasik’s crimes, nor that he had also admitted causing actual bodily harm to his sister on the same day as he had stabbed his father to death.

They were told that Lukasik, 36, of Charles Street, Selby, had been at the prison since he was remanded at York Magistrates' Court on January 4, 2021. Throughout his stay, prisoners were kept in their cells for 23 hours out of 24 every day under Covid restrictions.

When he pleaded guilty he had been told he would receive a life sentence for his crimes and he had told staff at the prison when he arrived that he would receive a long sentence. He died on May 27, 2021.

At a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on May 14, 2021, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC heard that a psychiatrist instructed by the defence team had examined Lukasik after he was arrested in December 2020.

His barrister Nicholas Lumley, then QC, told the judge that the son’s mental state did not provide him with a defence to the charges. Lukasz Lukasik then pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and actual bodily harm.

In February this year, a Northallerton inquest into the death of Lukasz Lukasik's father Jerzy Lukasik, 60, heard that both parents were at their Selby home on December 29, 2020, when their son arrived and behaved so aggressively Mrs Lukasik ran outside to seek help and called police.

Officers arrived to find the son holding a knife and the father fatally injured with multiple stab wounds.

An ambulance crew answered a 999 call and tried to save the father’s life but were unable to do so.

Coroner Jon Heath recorded that the father had been unlawfully killed.