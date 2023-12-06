St George's Old Boys Association held its annual reunion on Friday, November 24 at York NHS Social Club in White Cross Road.

They turned out in numbers again and organisers Tom Sweeney, Terry Bellwood and Tony Clark said the former pupils were as generous as ever with their raffle contributions.

The organisers said: “The raffle takings, plus a generous donation from an anonymous ‘Old Boy’ meant £200 was donated to the group’s chosen charity, for this year, which is the Alzheimer’s Society.

“A special surprise was the attendance of John and Peter Sellers.

“The two are son and grandson of St George’s late iconic teacher Peter Sellers.”

Also present was former teacher Mr Gudgeon, who is 90, as well as Ken Weir, who is 93.

St George’s RC Secondary Modern School was renowned for its sports - talented swimmers, boxers, footballers and rugby players all attended.

The school closed in 1985 and was demolished in 1996.

There have been regular annual reunions of ‘old boys’ since 2012, although the 2020 event was postponed because of Covid.