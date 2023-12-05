North Yorkshire Police say that yesterday (December 4) officers and PCSO’s conducted a joint visit with City of York Council Trading standards to a shop in Clifton in the city.

A police spokesperson said: "This was following information we had received about tobacco and vapes being sold illegally.

"Following a search along with a specialist search dog a number of tobacco products and vapes were seized along with cash.

"An investigation into the matter will follow alongside Trading Standards and Licensing.

"The activity follows on from work we have been conducting in Clifton to deter, disrupt and detect criminal activity in and around the area."