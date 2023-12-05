A main road into York is closed after a serious crash, police have said.
The A64 is closed at Stockton on the Forest in both directions from the Towthorpe crossroads.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance crews and North Yorkshire Police officers are on the scene.
North Yorkshire Police has urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
More to follow.
