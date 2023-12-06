City of York Council say that Grosvenor Road in York is set to close between its junctions with David Longhurst Way and Bootham Crescent from 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday (December 13) for telecoms work to be carried out.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period via Burton Stone Lane, the A19 Clifton and Bootham Crescent.

As The Press reported last year, in a touching tribute to former York City player David Longhurst, one of three new streets on the former home of York City - will be named David Longhurst Way in memory of the striker who tragically collapsed on the Bootham Crescent pitch.

Construction on the site well underway and is expected to last about two years.