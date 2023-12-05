Wizard’s Gold was founded earlier this year by Brighton-based entrepreneur Oliver Dall, who originally created a Harry Potter themed shop called Oliver’s in the resort before moving into making spirits.

The alcohol products will add to the core offer of Potions Cauldron’s award-winning drinks including Basilisk Blood, Serpents’ Venom, Unicorn Essence and Witches Brew.

Ben Fry, Chief Enchantment officer of The Potions Cauldron, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wizard’s Gold into The Potions Cauldron Group. The product is a perfect fit for our brand, complementing our core offering of magical potions”

Phil Pinder, Director of Wizardry, explained: “Acquiring a magical brand such as Wizard’s Gold is a key part of our growth strategy.

“While we will continue to stock the original flavour that has captured previous Wizard’s hearts, we are delighted to announce the addition of the signature shimmer to our own range. The expanded line will now include gin, vodka, rum, and whiskey, all presented in the distinctive bottle.”

Oliver Dall said on social media: “My life this year has been quite the rollercoaster, and after much thought and consideration, I have decided to step down from Wizard's Gold.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make; I have devoted a lot of time and energy to get this brand off the ground, but sometimes in life, you have to realise when it's time to let go and move on.

“However, Wizard’s Gold will continue to live on as I pass the torch to the wonderful The Potions Cauldron who will keep my creation's magic alive.

“Thank you to every single one of you who has been a part of the Wizard's Gold journey. I will now be able to primarily focus on my new career and my mental health.”

The take-over follows rapid growth for Pottion’s Cauldron, which opened its first shop in Shambles in 2018.

This led to the Hole in the Wand golf driving range launching in the Coppergate Centre in 2021, followed by the Potion’s Express shop opening at York Station in 2022 and a Hole in the Wand also opening in Blackpool in 2022.

In 2023, a Potions Cauldron store opened in Edinburgh and last week, the company’s success was recognised in the York Press business awards, winning the Retail, Tourism and Leisure category.

The Wizard’s Gold range, now under The Potions Cauldron’s umbrella, will continue to be available, in-store at its outlets and York Christmas markets.

To celebrate the take-over, the Potion’s Cauldron has launched a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Wizard’s Gold website.

By using the “BOGOF” code at checkout you can purchase a singular bottle in person priced at only £14.99!