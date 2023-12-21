In order to keep people safe in the run up to Christmas, "Operation Night Safe" has been introduced, with additional officers deployed to look after the people of Selby at night time.

Following a survey of local residents who raised concerns about the safety of Selby after dark. Zoë Metcalfe, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, awarded £38,895.04 in funding to support the project.

The funding has led to the provision of "Town safety officers" (TCOs), who are a team of civilian staff set to work in tandem with police officers.

TCOs will also get access to council’s CCTV operators through a radio system to make sure that those who are using the town’s bars and restaurants are doing so responsibly.

The Communitea Venue on Abbey Walk in Selby (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Their role will be to provide an early warning system to any escalating tensions as well as gathering footage which can later be used as evidence.

Additional police resources will also be deployed on foot to increase the presence of police officers in the town centre.

As part of the new scheme, the Communitea Venue on Abbey Walk will be opened as a safe place for anyone who requires assistance.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Individuals who need to use the centre (Communitea) will be signposted to key services and members of staff will be able to help by contacting a family member or friend to ensure that people who are needing help have a safe route home."

Speaking on the rollout of the scheme, Inspector Martin Wedgwood said: "We would like to thank everyone who participated in the survey – your feedback has been extremely helpful.

"While we do not want to spoil anyone's fun, we simply will not tolerate anti-social or criminal behaviour under any circumstances.

"The aim of Operation Night Safe is to deliver the right intervention at the right time."

Operation Night Safe is the latest instalment in Commissioner Metcalfe's "Joint Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy". Utilising £931,880 of national funds, the strategy has been in operation since June 2022.

Elected in 2021, addressing violence against women and girls was one of the key elements of Commissioner Metcalfe's manifesto, despite the strategy being set to end next year, there are more support services and schemes yet to be rolled out.

For residents of York and North Yorkshire, elections for the next Commissioner will take now take place in May 2024, candidates for the role are yet to be revealed.