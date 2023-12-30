Tim Richardson and Isaac Radcliffe are Misty & The Motherload, a name created from text messages.

“The whole idea of the band started from us texting back and forth the silliest song titles we could think of which led to silly band names,” says Tim.

Tim Richardson and Isaac Radcliffe met at York St John University, where they graduated from in November (Image: Supplied)

Isaac adds the name has stuck in people’s heads, much to his surprise.

The pair are both songwriters for the alternative rock band.

They met while studying music production at York St John University, where they graduated from in November.

Isaac, 21, left his home in Cheshire to study in York. He’s now in Cornwall completing his masters.

Tim, 28, has lived in York all his life and stayed here to complete his masters.

Tim Richardson and Isaac Radcliffe are Misty & The Motherload (Image: Supplied)

The pair spoke to The Press over Zoom – fitting as remote learning during the pandemic meant they didn’t meet until their second year.

But they say working online has allowed them to make music while living apart.

“I think that only works because of the way uni worked out for us with the pandemic,” Tim says.

“We had to learn how to record at home so that’s been useful for us.”

Isaac Radcliffe (Image: Supplied)

Describing how the process works, he explains: “It’s a constant text thread all hours of every day.

“I probably speak to Isaac the most out of anyone except my wife.”

The pair send each other recordings, which are developed into songs.

Tim Richardson (Image: Supplied)

“We have a really good creative relationship,” says Isaac.

The pair still class themselves as a York band, even if Isaac lives over 350 miles away.

Tim says they perform in the city when they can and played a gig at Eagle and Child in High Petergate on their graduation weekend.

“York is our home base as a band – it’s where we focus our efforts and gig when we can,” he adds.

In November Misty & The Motherload released their three track EP Love Hertz.

Misty & The Motherload plan to release new music in 2024 (Image: Supplied)

Despite the pair describing their song as alternative rock, they're quick to note that they won’t let one genre define them.

“We just do stuff that’s fun – we’re not trying to fulfil a certain style,” Tim explains.

In fact, their latest EP was rare for the band as they forced themselves to work around its title.

“In the past it was the three songs that were ready but in this EP we’ve saved other songs for later,” Tim says.

Next year the band plans to release five new singles.

Tim says the song’s will include heavier numbers and the “soppiest love song you’ve ever heard”.

“With it all being DIY we’ve got the luxury of being able to try things,” he adds.

They also plan to announce new live dates in the New Year.

To keep up with Misty & The Motherload, follow the band on Instagram (@mistyandthemotherload).