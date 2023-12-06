This Friday, December 8, Sounds Fun Singers’ seasonal concert takes place at 7.30pm at St Chad’s Church in Campleshon Road – doors open at 7pm.

Led by musical director Amanda Crawley, the community choir's festive performance will include ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Santa Baby’ along with formal choral songs.

Sounds Fun Singers recently performed at York Railway Station (Image: Sounds Fun Singers)

The group has been running for 12 years and performed in York Railway Station on Sunday, December 3.

Sounds Fun Singers was one of several choirs filling York station in support of Sing for SASH - the registered charity preventing homelessness in young people in the city and throughout North and East Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for the Singers said Sunday’s performance at the station was enhanced by the electric keyboard skills of David Hammond, who cycled over fresh from a service that morning in York Unitarian Chapel in St Saviourgate.

The choir recently performed at Song for SASH in York (Image: Sounds Fun Singers)

At the end of the seasonal concert on Friday there will be a collection in support of Age UK York Keep Your Pet Service, which provides short term help and support for older and vulnerable owners to care for their pets in difficult times.

Sounds Fun Singers raised more than £200 from collections at last year’s concert for other charities including The Hut York.

Tickets for Sounds Fun Singers seasonal concert are £6 (cash only) on the door for an adult and accompanied children can enter free of charge.

For more information email soundsfunenquiries@btinternet.com