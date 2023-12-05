Firefighters were called to the blaze in Elvington Industrial Estate at 4.44am this morning (Tuesday, December 5), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire happened at Ad Astra (Broadening Horizons) – an alternative education provider that allows young people to study a range of vocational skills and complete functional skills qualifications.

Kate Frankish, head of provisions at Ad Astra, told The Press “the building doesn’t exist anymore”.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service advised residents nearby to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire.

Flames and smoke over Elvington Industrial Estate this morning (Image: Supplied)

At 8.35am a fire service spokesperson said crews remained on the scene.

“We are likely to be there for some time,” they added.

This morning eight fire appliances, an aerial ladder platform and a water bower were in attendance and a high-volume pump was on route to the scene to tackle the fire, they said.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had its Hazardous Area Response Team at the fire as a “precautionary measure”.

Billy Hunter is a workshop assistant supervisor at Playscheme in Elvington Industrial Estate near where the blaze broke out.

The 31-year-old lives in Acomb and was driving to work this morning when he noticed smoke over the industrial estate.

“I saw some smoke when I was driving along Elvington Lane but I just thought it was from one of the building’s chimneys,” he told The Press.

Mr Hunter said he arrived at work at around 7.20am to find his colleagues and people from neighbouring business outside.

He said there was a “scramble” for parking as most of the spaces were taken up by the large emergency service presence.

Mr Hunter explained how he has worked at the business for four years and has never experienced a fire in the industrial estate.

He said there was a “strong smell of smoke” which was so bad that he, along with his colleagues, decided to go home.

“I was shocked. It’s never happened round there before,” he said.

Mr Hunter praised Ad Astra’s work and said the news of the fire was "gutting".

He said Playscheme, which makes and maintains playground equipment, has worked with Ad Astra in the past and helped some of their pupils to learn with experiences in the business’ workshop.

“It’s a bit gutting because of what they do,” Mr Hunter said.