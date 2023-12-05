Selby’s new MP, 25-year-old Keir Mather performed the Christmas lights switch-on in Burn, near Selby, on Saturday (December 2).

Burn Christmas lights all lit up (Image: Bill Hearld)

It was his first official Christmas lights event since being elected and and he followed in the footsteps of actress Jean Alexander - better known as Coronation Street's Hilda Ogden - and the late BBC Look North presenter, Harry Gration.

Jean Alexander at the 2008 switch-on

Other noteables to turn on the village lights over the years include ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot and Jon Hill, York’s favourite panto dame Berwick Kaler, Selby Rock Choir, the Yorkshire Rows transatlantic race team and representatives of the region’s ambulance, fire and police services.

Mr Mather visited the Christmas Tree Festival in Burn Chapel where he was entertained by members of Selby Community Choir before he joined locals at the village green for the lights ceremony.

Selby Community choir, led by conductor Mary Farman, entertains at Burn Methodist Chapel Tree Festival (Image: Bill Hearld)

He was welcomed by Burn Parish Council chairman Chris Phillipson and presented with the traditional ‘freedom of the village’ golden key and scroll.

Mr Mather said: “I am deeply honoured to be asked to switch on Burn’s Christmas lights. I have visited this village many times and have always found it a very friendly place with an amazing sense of community.



“I also feel very honoured to be joining some illustrious names in the Burn Lights Hall of Fame – people such as Jean Alexander (Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street), the BBC’s late Harry Gration, York panto legend Berwick Kaler as well as a number of ‘local heroes’ from the police, fire, ambulance and postal services.”

Keir Mather MP with Andy Howdall, Burn Wheatsheaf pub landlord (Image: Bill Hearld)

A collection was held for The Clothing Bank, nominated by Mr Mather to be Burn’s charity during 2024.

The Clothing Bank was established in January 2020 by Susan Bell and Sally Parkinson, originally just in a passage-way between two friends’ houses, The Clothing Bank now has volunteer drop off points at over 130 locations throughout Yorkshire and has helped more than 15,000 people struggling to clothe themselves or their family after coping with everyday living costs.

Keir with the youngest Christmas tree in Burn (Image: Supplied)