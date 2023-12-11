The third Harrogate Christmas Fayre has added some new attractions to its festive programme this year.

Running alongside the fayre, a open top bus experience has also been launched.

Operated by the Harrogate Bus Company, the new attraction invites guests onboard the top of festively decorated bus, with the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band keeping the passengers entertained during the journey.

Taking guests on a 15-minute tour of the town, the rooftop offers a unique view of the spa town. During the tour, an on-board guide is there to help point out all the landmarks on the journey.

3. Father Christmas and his Elves have a blast with the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band atop the new Open Top Bus Experience as part of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre (Image: Stephen Garnett)

Running every weekend in the build up to Christmas, the new tour can be found alongside the town's Christmas market.

Welcoming 50 local and international traders to this year's market, the event operated by Market Place Europe, the event will run until December 17.

Visitors can also enjoy the free "Candy Cane Express" road train, travelling between the fayre and Christmas gardens where an ice rink, carousel, tipi bar and fairground rides are in place until January 7.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for the visitor economy, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: "These events are an important boost to the local economy at this time of year, bringing people to the area to visit, stay and spend.

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre includes around 50 local and international traders (Image: Stephen Garnett)

"The Harrogate Christmas Fayre is a popular event in the North Yorkshire calendar, and I am delighted that it has returned even bigger and better for its third year in 2023.

"The excitement was palpable in Harrogate, as the newest attraction the Open Top Bus, pulled in to town with the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver band playing from the top deck to mark the opening of the 17-day market.

"Following calls from the accommodation and hospitality industry the event has been extended to three weeks for this year, which is a testament to the benefit that events such as these bring to the visitor economy.

"Christmas in Harrogate is a truly collaborative approach bringing together a variety of partners from the Harrogate BID, to local businesses such as the West Park Hotel and the Coach and Horses, as well as those outside of Harrogate town centre including Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden and Stockeld Park, whose Christmas activities make up an attractive Christmas offer to encourage visitors to come, explore and stay longer."