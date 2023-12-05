Saskia Bet was 27 years old. She was a behaviour and wellbeing mentor at Hob Moor Oaks Academy, in Acomb, York.

She lived in Easingwold and was driving a black Audi on the A19 at Alne, south of the town, at 7.15am on January 26, 2021 when she was killed.

Gail Brown, the chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, which runs the school, said in 2021: “Her smile radiated the room and even from initial conversations you could tell she had a warm, empathetic and caring character which was perfect for her role.”

Jonathan Eaves, 24, of Moss Nook Drive, Preston, was at the wheel of a cream-coloured bus that collided with the Audi.

He pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving. Police said at the time of the crash that there were no passengers on the bus.

At York Crown Court, Judge Simon Hickey told Eaves: “The likely sentence is custody.” He adjourned sentence at the request of defence solicitor Graham Parkins while a probation officer prepares a pre-sentence report. Eaves has never been jailed before.

He was released on bail until he is sentenced on January 18 and banned from driving. The exact length of the ban will be decided when he is sentenced. He also faces a mandatory extended driving test before driving alone again.

The judge warned him: “If you turned up (here) in a motor car, don’t get in it and drive – that will be an instant offence.”

Members of Ms Bets’ family will have the chance to give personal statements to the judge that sentences Eaves about the effect her death has had on them and their family.

The A19 was closed for several hours after the crash on January 26, 2021, which happened between the roundabout at the south end of the Easingwold bypass and Forest Lane.

Ms Brown said of Ms Bets: “Her abilities, even from someone so young, were not only admired and respected within the Hob Moor Federation of Schools but also within the wider Ebor wellbeing team. Her colleagues and children at school will miss her dearly and I send my heartfelt condolences to her family at such a difficult time.”

Also speaking in 2021, Olivia Hargreaves, head of school at Hob Moor Oaks, and the school’s wellbeing team, commented: “Saskia was a bright, beautiful and hugely caring person and a valued and respected member of our closely-knit team. She brought unique skills to our school community, children and families and a great strength to our team.

“Saskia’s work was driven by her high energy, sense of fun and passion to understand children and what she could bring to enrich not only their learning but, most importantly, their wellbeing and happiness.

"She was hardworking, intelligent and the brightest spark in our office daily and gave her heart and soul to everything. Her care, love and desire to ensure children reach their potential was at the forefront of her mind every day."

She had designed, created and delivered sensory stories for all the children with additional needs, who are currently shielding or remote learning.

"The joy and laughter from filming will never be forgotten by those involved," Olivia said.

“Her discreet support, quiet strength and confidence empowered everyone around her, and for a person so young was an incredible gift. She came to school every day positive, smiling and ready for any challenge."