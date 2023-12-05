North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster were mobilised to a building fire on an industrial estate in Elvington at 4.44am this morning (December 5).

A service spokesman said: “On arrival the crew located a building measuring 15 x 60 metres well alight.

“Crews requested further assistance at this incident. At this time there are eight fire appliances, an aerial ladder platform and a water bowser in attendance with a high volume pump also on route.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire to an industrial unit at Elvington Industrial Estate in York. We are likely to be there for some time.



Nearby residents should keep doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire. — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) December 5, 2023

“This incident remains on going and will do for some time.

“Residents in the local area are advised to keep all doors and windows closed due to smoke from the fire.”