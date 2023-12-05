A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has reopened after earlier flooding.

Drivers were being warned first thing that the A64 at Hazlewood near Tadcaster  was partially blocked due to flooding at the A1(M) junction.

Junction 44 from the A1(M) at the York and Tadcaster turning was affected.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible, but the road has since reopened and traffic is back to normal.