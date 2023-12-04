The Korando e-Motion is available in three trim levels with a generous standard equipment list and a spacious interior.

It has a high-capacity 61.5kWh lithium-ion battery and a range of up to 211 miles. While that range is useful, some of its rivals are closer to 300 miles.

Behind the wheel, performance is strong, with a 0-to-62mph time of just under eight seconds, which feels pretty swift for an SUV.

The 207PS motor is paired with a battery pack, producing a meaty 339Nm of torque.

Despite being front wheel drive, the Korando seems to get the power down on the road quite comfortably, with wheelspin from a standing start well controlled.

You can tailor the driving experience by switching between different modes, with Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Eco + altering the level of effort required to steer the car, and subtly changing the character of the powertrain.

When cornering briskly, there was a bit of body lean to be aware of, but nothing to cause too much concern.

Manufactured at SsangYong’s research & development centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, the vehicle is an upgrade of the fourth generation Korando.

The design modernises the car’s look and feel with a variety of updates, both inside and out.

The interior features a full digital cockpit interface with driver assistance technologies.

Highlight features include the high-gloss black trim lining the front of the dash and doors to enhance the futuristic atmosphere of the cabin. Meanwhile, the leather heated and ventilated seats with driver lumbar support are hugely comfy.

The electronically controlled gear selection replaces the traditional gear stick.

The digital display gauges driver style and manages the flow of electricity to the battery when charging, helping extend the vehicle’s range.

The Korando e-Motion boasts impressive dimensions, with its 2,675mm wheelbase, 1,870mm width, 1,635mm height and 4,465mm length ensuring generous head, shoulder and legroom throughout the cabin.

It also boasts a huge load space of 551 litres, significantly larger than other electric vehicles in its class.

In terms of looks, the e-Motion has a sleek, aerodynamic body with a futuristic “spread-wing” grille, air intakes, and new LED daytime running lights complemented by blue trim highlights.

The energy-saving triple stacked LED fog lamps are smoothly integrated within the front bumper.

Furthermore, the car rides on new 17-inch black alloy wheels which, apart from their futuristic image, amplify the vehicle’s efficiency with low-resistance tyres.

Its regenerative brakes transform the energy used when decelerating into power to recharge the batteries, offering three stages of control over the level of regenerative braking.

To underline its confidence in its product, SsangYong offers a comprehensive seven-year/90,000-mile warranty on the e-Motion.

The e-Motion is available in ELX trim for £32,695, Ventura spec for £35,695 or in top of the range Ultimate guise for £38,695.

Plugged into a 7kW home charger, it takes 11 hours to recharge

the e-Motion’s battery from 0% to 100%. A 100kW charger will charge e-Motion from 20% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

SsangYong Korando e-Motion (RJ23YEF)

BATTERY POWER: 152kW

TOP SPEED: 97mph

ACCELERATION: 0-60mph in 7.6 seconds

RANGE: 211 miles

ELECTRIC MOTOR TYPE: Permanent magnet synchronous motor

PRICE: £32,695 TO £38,695