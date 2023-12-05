Welcoming the Ofsted report, Headteacher Gerard Eddy said he was “incredibly proud” of the whole community at St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School in Ampleforth.

“This is a small, welcoming school at the heart of its community,” the Ofsted report said. “The school builds trusting relationships with parents and carers.

“It celebrates pupils for who they are and what they achieve. Pupils develop the confidence and resilience they need to take their next steps in education.

“The school has high aspirations for all pupils. It expects them to achieve well. Pupils enjoy their learning. Pupils are proud of the work they produce.

“This is a calm and orderly school. It is also a friendly and happy school. Pupils form strong friendships. They cooperate with each other and show kindness and respect to all.”

St Benedict’s has 78 pupils aged from three to 11 and last year joined Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust (NPCAT), one of the country’s largest Catholic educational trusts.

Mr Eddy said it was a pleasure to be part of such a happy and hardworking school where pupils are the focus of everything they do.

“St Benedict's is such a special school community,” he said. “I am incredibly proud of the work that is done by the whole school community.

“Staff and governors care for and love the school and are committed to providing our children with the best possible education.

“At the core of everything we do here at St Benedict’s are the pupils. Our inspectors rightly recognised and praised them as being confident, kind, thoughtful and happy.

“I adore working at St Benedict's. Every day I see the close bonds that exist between the staff and pupils and the respect they have for one another.

“I am so pleased for our parents and the wider community. Their support, care and encouragement for the staff and pupils helps to create this wonderful community that exists at St Benedict's.”

NPCAT CEO High Hegarty said: “This recognition of the current provision within our Ampleforth school is a further example of how NPCAT continues to support our rural schools in these significantly challenging times.

“The trust's support at all levels is deeply appreciated by the community, school leadership and governors as we continue to build on the current rich provision of Catholic and indeed Christian education across North Yorkshire.”

Ofsted said the school gives children many opportunities to develop their talents, taking part in plays and attending clubs including sport, gardening eco-warriors and capoeira Brazilian dancing.

Children regularly raise funds for charity and have recently enjoyed trips to places including York Mosque and Eden Camp Modern History Museum.

Just a few days after Ofsted St Benedict’s, welcomed the Catholic Schools Inspectorate visit on behalf of the Diocese of Middlesbrough.

Their report said: “St Benedict’s is a confident, happy, Catholic community, working in enthusiastic partnership with others.

“Pupils are happy and their behaviour and attitude to learning is consistently a high standard.

“All members of staff are positive and confident role models. They work together to care for pupils and families and provide a good level of pastoral support.

“The headteacher, governors and staff enthusiastically articulate the Catholic mission of the school and are dedicated to ensuring continual improvement.”

They said membership of NPCAT is having a positive impact on the school’s capacity to continue to grow and improve.