Jake Bugg's 'Your Town' tour has been announced, with a date at York Barbican on March 12, 2024.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Jake said: "I can’t wait to get out and play tons of tunes to people in their hometowns."

Kicking off in Warrington on March 5t, 2024, the star will perform two sets per night, going through his biggest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning'.

Tickets for the performance at York Barbican will be available on ticketmaster, at 10am on Friday, December 8.