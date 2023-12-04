Nine goats have been found in North Yorkshire – and police are appealing to find their owner.
North Yorkshire Police says the animals were found in the Thorpe Underwood area, between York and Boroughbridge.
A force spokesperson said they are safe and being well cared for but officers want to trace their owner.
"This certainly isn't a sentence you say every day, but if you're missing nine goats or know anyone who is, we'd love to hear from you,” they said.
Anyone who can help police should email david.mackay@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230218867 when passing information.
