Stamford Bridge Playing Fields Association has been awarded £213,000 from East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of commuted sums from local housing developments and will install new courts for tennis and netball as well as a practice cricket net facility.

Regional legislation says developers are required to provide outdoor playing space as part of all new residential developments above a certain size.

When a developer cannot provide this within the development itself, a sum of money, known as a commuted sum, may be paid by the developer in lieu of this.

The courts will go up at the Reckondales Playing Field site in Low Catton Road in the village.

An existing tennis court at Stamford Bridge Cricket Club will be replaced by the practice wicket, so the club can play and train at the same time.

On top of the cash from the council, the clubs and association also raised £45,237 between themselves.

Chair of the association Bernard Stevens said: "The sports clubs are in the heart of the community, with loyal and hardworking volunteers.

“This is a dream come true.”