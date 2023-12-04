As The Press previously reported, police issued an appeal after the restaurant was broken into during the early hours of Saturday, November 25.

Since then, Burro restaurant in Riccall have released CCTV footage of the incident which can be viewed below:

In the footage you can see the thieves moving the CCTV camera away from them outside the restaurants entrance, one of them can also be seen wielding a crow bar.

North Yorkshire Police and the restaurant owners are still waiting for the people in the footage to be identified following appeals.