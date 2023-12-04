A person was rescued from a van stuck in flood water in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said. 

The van was stuck in a flooded ford in Setterington, near Malton, at 2.30pm today (Monday, December 4).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Malton were called to the scene.

“Crews were able to retrieve the vehicle and the occupant within from the water using a tirfor winch,” they said.