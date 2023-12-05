Network Rail had planned to build a stepped footbridge over a level crossing in Copmanthorpe.

But campaigners claimed the steps would exclude groups such as people with disabilities or those with pushchairs.

The campaigners said Network Rail's decision to drop the plan ‘underscores the power of community action and collaborative efforts’.

York Green Party said the decision came after a concerted campaign which also included local communities and politicians from various backgrounds.

Network Rail said it would continue to work with and listen to the local community and other stakeholders along the way and diverting the existing public right of way would enable "faster, quieter, more frequent trains to be introduced as part of the multi-billion pound Transpennine Route Upgrade".

The public right of way crosses four lines of track which carry the LNER mainline service.

Lars Kramm, vice-chair of Companthorpe Parish Council and the parliamentary spokesperson for the city’s Green Party, said: “This is an example of how communities, campaigners for accessibility, and politicians of different colours can unite to avert an injustice.”

Mr Kramm went on to emphasise the expenditure of time and resources on "consultations that failed to yield positive outcomes until a public inquiry prompted Network Rail to reconsider their approach".

Network Rail said there were "passionate and reasoned objections heard" at the inquiry.

Councillor Chris Steward, representing Copmanthorpe ward for the Conservatives, said: “I have long argued the proposed bridge was unacceptable as it would exclude groups like the disabled and those with pushchairs.

“I have always said we need an underpass or a bridge with ramps and this is all the more obvious given there will be significant new housing built soon near the proposed bridge location."

He went on to say that he will use his next meeting with Network Rail as an opportunity to stress that an accessible crossing for all is critical, rather than a crossing that will work for most people.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Since 2019 we have engaged with the surrounding community and stakeholders developing a solution to enable us to close Copmanthorpe level crossing and divert the existing Public Right of Way via an alternative means of crossing the line.

“We remain confident that our proposed stepped footbridge design would support current users of the crossing, cause the least visual intrusion and environmental impact on the local community and retain the ability for a ramp to be added in future.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Accessibility is important to us and by withdrawing our application now it will provide a further opportunity to evaluate solutions which may be viable and re-assess the benefits of all options.

“Any alternative design proposal would be subject to consultation and Network Rail progressing with new planning consents.

“The Transpennine Route Upgrade between York, Leeds and Manchester is supporting economic growth in the North and delivering real benefits for passengers, communities and freight services along this vital rail artery."