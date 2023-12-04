A MAN who was wanted by the police after failing to turn up for recall to prison, has been caught by police.
As The Press previously reported, Geoffrey Hicks, 45, was wanted by North Yorkshire Police in late November.
A spokesperson for the police said: "The man, who was wanted for recall to prison, was also subsequently arrested for a multiple burglaries or attempted burglaries."
The force have thanked everyone for sharing the appeal now that he is in custody.
