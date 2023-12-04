The county's police say that a 2-in-1 burglary – where thieves break into a home to steal car keys - happened in Lime Street in Harrogate and thieves entered the house before taking two Skodas.

One was a Fabia in white, registration YD14 NVT and the other was a grey Octavia, registration FT10 0CY.

The incident happened overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday November 28 and 29, between 10.30pm and 7.15am.

A police spokesperson said: "A man in his 20s and a teenage boy, both from the Harrogate area, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"They have been released under investigation so further enquiries can be carried out.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward if they have not already done so.

"In particular officers are appealing for information or CCTV around the area, showing any suspicious activity around this time, or anyone who has seen the vehicles since the burglary.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email phillip.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC108 Brown."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230226608.