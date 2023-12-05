The e-scooters available for hire from Tier Mobility in York are part of a national trial of the sustainable transport. It is illegal to use privately bought e-scooters other than on private land.

In Spring this year North Yorkshire Police warned riders to keep to the law after a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour involving e-scooters.

It has prosecuted several e-scooter riders for breaking traffic laws including drink riding.

From today, all e-scooter providers will have to verify that hirers have valid driving licences, keep their details on record and provide them on request to police officers.

Zoe Fisher of Irwin Mitchell solicitors, who specialises in representing clients with serious injuries said the changes could improve safety of all road users including e-scooter users and encourage them to follow the rules under which they can hire and use the transport.

“While the change in legislation will not eliminate the possibility of users breaching these rules, it can be hoped that by users being readily identifiable by police due to their driving licence details being verified and stored, they might be inclined to be responsible and follow these rules. Additionally, users with valid driving licences are more likely to have a better understanding of road safety and the importance of complying with safety rules and regulations.

“It can also be hoped that if users are providing verifiable driving licence details which are available on request by police, this may deter them from engaging in particularly reckless or anti-social driving of e-scooters. Police may also now be more easily able to identify and take action against those engaging in illegal or dangerous use of e-scooters, thereby potentially reducing the recurrence of such behaviour.”

She said: “Through my work as a serious injury lawyer I too often see the devastating impact road collisions can have and how clients are often left needing specialist support and rehabilitation.

"We can be hopeful that legislation coming into force today is a positive step in the right direction in order to protect the safety of e-scooter users and other road users. However, the vulnerability of e-scooter users remains a concern."

Tier Mobility has been approached for a comment.