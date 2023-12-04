The confectionery company has recalled three different Revels products due to the issue, which makes them unsafe to eat.

The affected products include the Revels More to Share 205g bags, the Revels 112g pouch and the Revels 71g Treat Bag.

This is a full list of the Revels products being recalled, and their best before dates.

Revels Chocolate recall

Revels More to Share

Pack size – 205g

Batch codes – 344G2SLO00, 345B1SLO00

Best before – October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024 & November 10, 2024

Revels Pouch

Pack size – 112g

Batch codes – 344E1SLO00, 344E2SLO00, 344F1SLO00, 344F2SLO00, 345D2SLO00, 345E1SLO00, 345E2SLO00, 345F2SLO00, 345G1SLO00, 346C1SLO00

Best before - October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024 & November 10, 2024

Revels Treat Bag

Pack size – 71g

Batch codes – 344G2SLO00

Best before - October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024 & November 10, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned anyone who has purchased the affected chocolates not to eat them.

A spokesman said: “Mars Wrigley UK is recalling the above products from customers. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have one of the products listed above, please keep the product, and contact Mars Wrigley Consumer Care team using the details below to arrange a refund:

Freephone Telephone: 0800 952 0084

Email: www.mars.co.uk/contactus

Freepost address: FREEPOST MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY UK LTD”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.