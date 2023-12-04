Hoping, run entirely by unpaid volunteers, was set up in 2016 to feed the city's homeless and serves hot meals every Sunday afternoon in King’s Manor Garden.

Read next:

The mayoral party helping at Hoping (Image: Supplied)

Jayne Venables, of Hoping said the team welcomed the Lord Mayor and the Civic party who came along to help on Sunday (December 3) and see first hand the work the team do every week whatever the weather.

She said: "I think we all feel a bit helpless in this freezing weather, thinking about people sleeping out, but there are ways to help.

"Even people given a bed for the night have to wander in the cold during the day.

"We've been asking folk, if they can afford to, to buy £5 or £10 vouchers from cafes like Costa and Greggs and give them to people on the streets so they can go in and warm up over a cuppa.

"We've also got an online card that people can send instead of traditional Christmas cards, saying they have donated to Hoping to help our homeless friends.

"We are going to serve Christmas dinner on Sunday, December 17 and such donations help us to add extra treats. Folk can contact us about donating on Facebook or X, @HopingYork."

Make a festive donation to Hoping (Image: Supplied)

Hoping serves from 2.30pm to 4pm every Sunday in King’s Manor Garden. The venue is provided without charge by the University of York.

The street kitchen relies almost entirely on the York public and businesses for funding.

There are no paid staff, so donations directly benefit those in poverty in the city. In general please direct donations through @HopingYork on Facebook and Twitter. The Hoping bank details can also be found on these pages.

The mayoral party helping at Hoping (Image: Supplied)

Kathy Stephenson added: "Increasingly we see people in hardship on the brink of losing their homes. By providing the support we do, we play a small part in stopping families from falling into homelessness."

The street kitchen’s excellent community work was recognised when it won The Press’s York Community Pride Award for Best Community Project 2022.

The team will be serving Christmas dinner (Image: Supplied)