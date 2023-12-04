A VAN collided with a stationary vehicle on a road in North Yorkshire.
Police say the incident happened in Bridlington Road, Humnanby, near Filey, at around 6.35pm on Tuesday, November 28.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A dark Volkswagen van hit a stationary vehicle and then travelled in the direction of the White Swan pub."
READ NEXT:
- Burro restaurant, Riccall targeted by gang of thieves
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
They say that the van is likely to have damage to the front passenger’s side.
If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and provide reference number 12230226458.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article