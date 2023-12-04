Police say the incident happened in Bridlington Road, Humnanby, near Filey, at around 6.35pm on Tuesday, November 28.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A dark Volkswagen van hit a stationary vehicle and then travelled in the direction of the White Swan pub."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They say that the van is likely to have damage to the front passenger’s side.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and provide reference number 12230226458.