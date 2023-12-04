Police say that five burglars targeted Burro restaurant, Riccall during the early hours of Saturday morning (November 25).

The incident is said to have happened at 4am and police are now asking witnesses for information and CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Five offenders dressed in dark clothing entered the premises, causing damage, and they took cash."

READ NEXT:

Police are also asking for dash-cam footage of anyone that may have been near the Landing Lane area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: sam.potts@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1152 Sam Potts. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230224081.