A police spokesperson said: "We received a report, at around 2.30pm on Sunday 3 December, that a grey Peugeot had left the road landing in a ditch. All three emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a 33-year-old man from Scarborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed."

"If you witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision heading from Pickering towards Ebberston, or have dashcam footage that could help please get in touch.

"Please email any information to huw.walkey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask to speak to TC Huw Walkey.

"Please quote reference number 12230229689 when passing on information."